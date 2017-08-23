Corrections facility hosts back-to-school giveaway for young students

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Elementary school students were given bags of back-to-school essentials, Wednesday, in preparation for the new semester.

Staff from Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation were ready to donate over 1,000 stuffed backpacks to children at Earlington Heights Elementary School.

“It’s great to see the community, the politicians, the police department, corrections department give back to the students,” said Principal Jackson Nicolas. “They really are in need of it, and the students are especially appreciative.”

Each bag was packed with essentials to help the students kick the school year off right.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.