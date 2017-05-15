Coral Springs woman reported missing under suspicious circumstances

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Nancy Fitzgerald has been missing since Friday under suspicious circumstances, according to the Coral Springs Police Department.

Fitzgerald was last seen in the area of 1800 block of Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs.

If you have any information on this missing person, call Detective Koenig of the Coral Springs Police Department at 954-344-1800.

