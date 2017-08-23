Coral Springs teen to be tried as adult on child porn charges

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs teen was arrested, deputies said, and will be tried as an adult after allegedly downloading child pornography.

According to an investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, 17-year-old Miguel Bayuelo downloaded 1,100 photos showing children from infancy to teenage years engaging in sexual acts.

Detectives said they made contact with Bayuelo and his mother in July after finding the child porn being uploaded and downloaded from a Coral Springs apartment. Bayuelo later confessed, officials said, that he had been downloading child pornography for years because it aroused him.

Detectives said Bayuelo was initially charged as a juvenile, but prosecutors later moved the 17-year-old’s case into adult criminal court.

Bayuelo appeared in bond court, Wednesday morning, and was charged with 10 counts of child pornography and is being held on $50,000 bond.

