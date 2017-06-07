Coral Springs Police search for missing 12-year-old twin girls

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 12-year-old twin sisters who have gone missing.

Police are searching for Rickhia and Nicolette McClam. The two girls were last seen at about 6:45 a.m., Tuesday, in the area of Northwest 85th Avenue and 35th Street.

The sisters stand at approximately 5 feet 2 inches, have long dark hair and brown eyes.

Police said the sisters may be in the West Palm Beach area or headed to New York City.

If you have any information on the girls’ whereabouts, call Coral Springs Police at 954-344-1800.

