Coral Springs Police safely locate twin sisters who went missing

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Twins that went missing in Coral Springs have been found safe, early Friday morning, by police.

According to a tweet by Coral Springs Police, two 12-year-old twin sisters, Rickhia and Nicolette McClam, were found safe at around midnight at their godmother’s home. Police believe the twins were at their godmother’s home the entire time .

Due to outstanding detective work, the missing 12 YO twins from CS are now home safely, investigation is ongoing nothing further. pic.twitter.com/8KMNnVz10o — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) June 9, 2017

Police added that the twins have returned home, but a criminal investigation is ongoing into how they went missing.

The twins went missing on Tuesday, and police believed it was due to them running from home.

