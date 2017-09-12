Coral Springs officer rescues fallen U.S. flag in road after Irma

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - As officers drove through the streets in Coral Springs after Hurricane Irma had passed through, one first responder spotted a fallen U.S. flag in the middle of the street.

Dash cam video showed 42-year-old SWAT medic Joseph Schiavo picking up the flag from the road and shaking it free of debris.

The Coral Springs police department later tweeted video of the patriotic rescue, appropriately posting on September 11: “Even in the midst of a storm, we are reminded of the love for our country and community.”

“I just thought at the moment that it would be a disgrace to let that lay on the ground,” Schiavo told ABC News. “It felt like an honorable thing to do.”

Even in the midst of a storm, we are reminded of the love for our country and community. #HurricaneIrma #September11 pic.twitter.com/n3G5mqMKbY — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) September 11, 2017

