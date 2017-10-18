Coral Springs Middle School employee charged with molesting 15-year-old boy

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs Middle School employee was arrested and faces accusations of molesting a teenager.

Coral Springs Police said 27-year-old Robert Quincey Grant was in bond court, Wednesday, facing charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a 15-year-old boy.

A judge has denied Grant bond.

School district officials have confirmed that Grant is not a teacher and was recently assigned to the middle school. He has since been reassigned away from students.

According to an arrest report, Grant is a custodian at Coral Springs Middle School, while also serving as an assistant coach in various sports for both boys and girls.

The arrest report added Grant met the victim through flag football, becoming a mentor to the boy. When the victim was no longer a student at Coral Springs Middle School, both regularly interacted.

On Saturday, Grant drove the victim to school to help tutor him, the arrest report stated. Only two people were at the school and, after the victim finished his homework, they went into the gym to stretch.

Surveillance video from the middle school confirms that Grant and the boy were on campus, Saturday night.

During the stretches, Grant reportedly performed oral sex on the boy.

Grant has confirmed that he was at the school with the boy but denied all sexual allegations.

The victim told police that, over the summertime, Grant would check on an old injury he had near his groin. On numerous occasions, the victim said, Grant fondled him.

Grant was taken into custody at the school on Tuesday.

