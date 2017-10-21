CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school gave a touching tribute to first responders during the Sept. 11 attacks.

J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs held its fourth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, Saturday. Participants climbed 110 stories in honor of the firefighters and other first responders lost during the attacks.

John Napolitano, who lost his son that day, spoke at the event. “First responders that served before that day, and all the first responders that are serving now, that they’re recognized, for their sacrifice, for what they do,” he said. “It’s not about how they died; it’s about how they lived.”

Photos, presentations and memorials lining the stairwells recognized local firefighters as well as those lost in the line of duty on Sept. 11.

