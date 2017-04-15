Coral Springs dollar store catches fire, no injuries

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled heavy smoke and flames after a fire broke out at a dollar store in Coral Springs, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Coral Springs Fire Department, customers inside the Dollar Tree located just off the corner of West Sample Road and Coral Ridge Drive quickly dialed 911 for help after the blaze sparked in one of the aisles, at around 12:30 p.m.

“The middle aisle was on fire,” said witness Adrian Bello, “and you just see everyone running outside.”

The department posted video of the fire on Twitter. The footage shows firefighters low to the ground while heavy smoke poured out of the store and billowed into the sky.

CSFD declaring a working structure fire @ 11530 W. Sample Road, Dollar Tree Store. #sflbreaking pic.twitter.com/WN09l7Op8J — Coral Springs FD (@CoralSpringsFD) April 15, 2017

“Initially, the smoke was so deep and dense that we weren’t able to even see the flames,” said Coral Springs Fire Division Chief Mike Moser.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

7News cameras captured the store’s busted-out windows and what looks like merchandise scattered on the pavement near the entrance.

Moser said the business sustained extensive losses. “The contents of the store are severely damaged. The store may even be a complete loss,” he said. “It’s just up to the investigators to, obviously, determine that.”

The State Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.

