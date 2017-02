CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Tap water in Coral Springs is now safe to drink.

A boil water advisory was issued after a water main break, Wednesday.

On Thursday, water samples came back clean, so the advisory has been lifted.

The water main has been fully repaired.

