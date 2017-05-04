Coral Reef security monitor terminated amid allegations of relationship with student

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Reef High School security monitor is being investigated for allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to officials, Darryl Ward was terminated after the allegations arose.

Officials said Ward has been with the district for four years and has no prior cases.

The case was referred to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, but criminal charges will not be pursued since both parties are adults.

This comes shortly after a Palmetto teacher resigned after allegations arose of an improper relationship with a student.

