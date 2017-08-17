Coral Gables officer arrested on domestic violence

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Gables officer Manny Rivero was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife.

Manny Rivero was taken into custody, Wednesday, and charged with battery after, investigators said, he attacked his wife during a domestic dispute at their Southwest Miami-Dade home.

The 18-year veteran was ordered to surrender his department-issued weapon.

He’s also not allowed to have any contact with his wife, pending the outcome of this case.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.