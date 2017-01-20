Coral Gables High students hold presidential inauguration watch party

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida high school watched history unfold as Donald Trump took the oath of office and became the 45th president of the United States, Friday.

The inauguration was one history lesson students at Coral Gables Senior High School did not have to read about but watched it live.

Somber faces and mixed emotions could be seen in one AP U.S. History classroom as Trump was sworn in.

“There it is, ladies and gentleman, 12:01 a new president of the United States. Peaceful transition,” said AP U.S. history teacher Alina Yaniz.

Some sophomores and juniors expressed their fear of Trump’s leadership. “I’m standing against this. I’m standing against what his inauguration means,” said Coral Gables High sophomore Natalie Brenes. “I’m sitting against his presidency, and I will be attending a protest later on.”

“I like looking at the ideas, what he’s actually going to do, and I like what is going to do,” said Coral Gables High sophomore Samuel White. “I think there are a lot of problems in this country.”

Others said they have been waiting for this day and hope for a good change. “He’s going to shake up the system. He’s going to make America great again,” said Coral Gables High freshman Alex Julian.

The students’ passion and knowledge made Miami-Dade School District educators proud.

“We have an opportunity and obligation to build your own personal history,” said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. “We expect them to be smart, to ask questions, have opinions. That’s how you build great communities. That’s how you build great countries. That’s what democracy and freedom are based on.”

Yaniz believes this moment is a segue to a person lesson. “Living history, so they get the opportunity to live through these moments, and I’m sure it’s something that they’ll cherish and keep with them for the rest of their lives,” she said.

The inauguration ceremony also brought shock to one of Yaniz’s students.

“I guess it just dawned on me that it was actually happening,” said Roxy Rico, “I still can’t really believe it.”

Friday’s inauguration even stirred up a debate inside and outside the classroom.

“Parties have a chance to work together and to be productive instead of fighting over each other like children,” said Coral Gables High student Harrison Senior.

The momentous day represented what democracy is all about as these students utilize their freedom of speech.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.