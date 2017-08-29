Coral Gables firefighters reunited with woman they rescued

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was reunited with the three Coral Gables firefighters who saved her life.

The trio performed CPR when she became unresponsive at a pilates studio back in 2016.

She was then taken to a hospital where she made a full recovery. She has wanted to express her gratitude ever since.

“I don’t know what I can do besides say ‘thank you’ at this point. These guys, some people don’t know what they do. They are doing more than just putting out fires. This is what they are doing,” she said, “so because of them, I am here today, and I love you guys, and thank you so much.”

The three firefighters were also honored during a city commission meeting, Tuesday, for their life-saving efforts.

