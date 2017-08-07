Coral Gables Fire Lieutenant shot by stray bullet in NWMD

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A stray bullet struck a Coral Gables Fire Lieutenant, Sunday night, near Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Coral Gables Fire Lieutenant Xavier Jones was shot by a stray bullet, Sunday night, at around 10:21 p.m. near Northwest 30th Avenue and 51st Street.

Jones was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition, officials said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

