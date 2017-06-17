Coral Gables cop under investigation for domestic violence

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables police officer has been relieved of duty following a domestic violence allegation.

Police received a domestic violence call just after 6 p.m., Friday, from the movie theater inside the Shops at Sunset Place. The call was regarding a husband and wife altercation.

According to police, at one point the husband tried to grab the wife by the waist or the arm, after which the manager told an employee to call the police.

The wife started to go into the restroom, and the husband tried to follow when the manager stepped in front of him.

The husband then walked off. He was followed out by an employee who witnessed him get into a marked Coral Gables police car and drive away.

Police tracked down the wife who confirmed she is the wife of Officer Manuel Rivero, who was off duty at the time.

The investigation into Rivero’s actions and the use of his marked Coral Gables police car is currently ongoing.

Rivero has been relieved of duty with pay pending further investigation.

