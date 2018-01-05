Cops searching for man who used stolen credit card in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for a man who used a stolen credit card at a Miami Walgreens.

Surveillance cameras captured a man using a credit card at a Walgreens, located at 1699 N.W. 7th St.

Police said the card belongs to a woman whose purse was stolen from her car on Nov. 18.

Police are now on the lookout for the man.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

