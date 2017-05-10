Cops pull guns on homeowner after car crashes into home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman says she woke up to a car smashed into her home, early Wednesday morning, and minutes later, had police officers pointing their guns at her.

The car crashed through the front of Delois Harrell’s home, at around 4 a.m., missing her by inches as she slept on the couch.

“When I was asleep on the couch I heard, boom!” Harrell said. “And I jumped up… I was so nervous and upset that it was gonna blow before I get out.”

The 69-year-old then stood up and headed for the back door. As she tried to leave, Harrell said, she faced a second surprise.

“It was like this here,” Harrell said, imitating officers holding guns. “‘Get on the ground.'”

Miami-Dade Police officers had their guns drawn at her home near Southwest 120th Avenue and Southwest 214th Street, Harrell said. She claimed they treated her like a criminal.

Andrea Harrell said she received a call from her aunt, at around 6 a.m.

“She was so distraught,” Andrea said. “She said, ‘They tried to put me in the car. They tried to put me in the car. They tried to tell me that I was driving.'”

“How could that be?” Doris Thomas Harris, Harrell’s niece said. “Someone needs to be held accountable.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers drew their guns and questioned Harrell, since she was the only person there when they spotted the crash. Officials said that if Harrell feels their actions were out of line, she should file a formal complaint.

Police said they know the name of the driver behind the hit-and-run but still need to catch him. He ran from the scene of the crash, where he almost hit Harrell as she slept.

“If it wasn’t for God with a shield around me, I would have gone on this morning,” Harrell said.

Harrell needs some help because her landlord is out of state, and she said she can’t afford to board up the home.

Several officers visited the home Wednesday afternoon.

Family members plan to file a complaint, and MDPD have already started an internal investigation.

If you have any information on the driver of the car, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

