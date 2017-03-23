Copper stripped from wires at 105-year-old Overtown church

MIAMI (WSVN) - An Overtown church was the target of a devilish act when someone broke onto the property and stole copper from the wires of the building.

“Let him that stole steal no more: but rather let him labor, working with his hands the thing which is good, that he may have to give to him that needeth,” said the Rev. Franklin Clark, quoting Ephesians 4:28.

Clark is the senior pastor and teacher at Mt. Olivette Missionary Baptist Church, and one can’t help but notice how the verse describes the situation at the church.

A hole was cut into the fence surrounding the church, and someone stripped the copper from the wiring and pipes on the outside. Copper is often sold at junkyards for cash.

The resulting theft has left the church without working air conditioning.

The church was preparing to celebrate its 105th anniversary this coming October, ironically called the Hot 105 celebration.

“It’s gonna be very, very hot,” said one member of the church.

The Rev. Clark said the church is now trying to figure out how to pay for thousands of dollars in repairs, days before a funeral scheduled at the church on Saturday — not to mention the consistently busy Sunday service.

“Amazed that someone would take that extreme to come into the house of God like that,” said another member of the church.

Miami Police are now investigating the theft.

And although the church is left without their copper, they still have their faith.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

