Alleged police impersonator arrested for pulling over real cop in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The tables turned quickly for an alleged police impersonator who attempted to pull over a Miami-Dade Police officer, Friday morning.

According to police, at around 7:30 a.m., a man impersonating as a police officer attempted to pull over a MDPD warrants officer along the northbound express lanes of Interstate 95 near 119th Street.

Police said the MDPD officer was working off duty and was heading home on the northbound express lanes when he noticed a Ford Grand Victoria, a model used frequently in the police force, turn on their police lights behind him.

In response, the real officer turned on his police lights to let the driver behind him know he was, in fact, an actual cop.

When the MDPD officer sensed something was not right, he called into the station and pulled over the so-called police car, which was now in front of him.

That’s when the MDPD officer discovered that the man was indeed posing as a cop. Inside of the fraudulent police vehicle, the MDPD officer discovered a BB-gun that resembled a real gun, complete with a gun holster, as well as police lights.

The subject, who police are calling the “cop impersonator,” was arrested on the scene. Moments later, a Metro camera captured the impersonator’s Ford Grand Victoria being towed away from the express lanes.

The alleged impersonator was later booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

His identify or any charges have yet to be released.

