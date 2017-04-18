Cop hospitalized after rollover crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was involved in a rollover crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

The crash happened near Southwest 137th Avenue and 78th Street.

A 7News viewer sent in a picture after the officer lost control of their vehicle.

Rescue crews took the officer to the hospital as a precaution.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.