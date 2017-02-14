Cop hospitalized after 3-car crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer and another person were taken to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a three-car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday night.

The crash happened near Southwest 137th Avenue and 56th Street.

The officer and one other person were taken to the hospital. Both are expected to be OK.

