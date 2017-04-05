Cooper City baseball coach pleads guilty to molestation charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Cooper City baseball coach has pled guilty, Wednesday, to charges that he molested two boys.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old David Solomon molested two 11-year-old boys who were a part of a Cooper City optimist baseball team. BSO added that the sexual assaults occurred during sleep overs at Solomon’s house and during car rides.

In 2000, Solomon faced several molestation charges in Miami-Dade County involving minors, but those charges were dropped.

His most recent arrest came two years ago, and he was held on bond up until his plea deal, Thursday.

Solomon pled guilty in court in exchange for 12 years in prison. He could have faced a life sentence.

One of the victims’ parents spoke in court while Solomon was present. “That’s an 11-year-old boy,” said the unnamed parent. “Now he’s 13, and who knows how long, because of you he must suffer for the rest of his life. Shame on you. May God have mercy on your soul because where you’re going, nobody else will.”

Solomon will serve 10 years for time served while he was held on bond. He also received 10 years of probation.

