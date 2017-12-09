Cool, wet weather greets Miami-Dade locals, visitors amid art events

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents and visitors alike are dealing with chilly and soggy weather on this hectic, art-driven weekend.

The cooler-than-expected temperatures served as a rude awakening for tourists who had packed tank tops, shorts and bikinis for their trip to South Florida.

7News cameras captured shoppers along Lincoln Road Mall braving the rain and cold winds with umbrellas and hoodies.

We were expecting to go around for Art Basel, nice weather, and now we’re indoors,” said tourist Jeffrey Kalmin. “We have to buy umbrellas. Like, what’s an umbrella?”

The heaters were on at area restaurants, as tourists scrambled to find warm clothes. “I’m in the market for a hoodie or a fleece or a jacket of some sort,” said Marcus Walker.

“I packed swim attire. I don’t have anything that has long sleeves and here I am. I had to buy long-sleeve [clothing],” said Tania Richards.

In Downtown Miami, locals and tourists made a run for it to stay dry.

It was a nearly identical scene in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, which thrived with art enthusiasts.

But it was a winter wonderland, Magic City edition, at Tri-Rail’s Miami International Airport Station. Twenty tons of snow delighted the little ones.

But most visitors made it clear the weather isn’t stopping them from some weekend fun.

“It is what it is,” said Richards. “It’s beautiful. People are friendly. It is great.”

The thermostat at the corner of Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue in South Beach read 66 degrees at 5:15 p.m. Temperatures are expected to go further down late Saturday night and into the overnight hours, even hitting the mid-40s in some parts of South Florida.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.