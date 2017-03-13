Convicted DUI driver who killed Heat dancer begins sentence

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver who killed a Miami Heat dancer in a drunk driving crash seven years ago is now behind bars.

Forty-nine-year-old Mario Careaga surrendered to begin his 15-year prison sentence, Monday.

Careaga was convicted of DUI manslaughter in the car crash that killed 22-year-old Nancy Lopez-Ruiz in September 2010.

Careaga hit her as she rode her motorcycle in Fort Lauderdale.

His blood-alcohol content was triple the legal limit.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.