Convenience store cameras capture armed robbery

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video at a Dania Beach store captured a gunman demanding cash.

Cameras recorded the armed man as he ran into the Stop and Go convenience store, near Stirling Road and Southwest 25th Avenue, on April 8.

He then could be seen reaching toward the register before demanding money from the clerk.

In a matter of seconds, the crook jumped over the counter, placed a gun to the cashier’s head and grabbed the money.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

