SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews rescued a construction worker from a scaffold that was dangling from a Sarasota high-rise, Monday morning.

A firefighter was lowered from the roof to the 10th floor and brought the worker down safely.

The worker was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

