DOWNTOWN MIAMI (WSVN) – A construction worker in Miami was trapped four stories off the ground after a machine malfunctioned, Tuesday evening.

The workers was trapped on a piece of the machinery along Southeast Third Street, near Brickell Avenue, at around 5 p.m.

The equipment was soon fixed and the worker was brought down safely.

