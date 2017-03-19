Construction worker pinned under machinery on Turnpike

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction accident along the Florida Turnpike sent one worker to the hospital, Sunday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the male victim was pinned under construction equipment near Southwest 104th Street and 122nd Avenue, at around 9:15 a.m.

Emergency crews were able to secure the heavy machinery before safely pulling the man out. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital in serious condition.

