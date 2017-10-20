Construction worker injured after falling several feet in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was injured after falling from the Okeechobee Road bridge in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday morning.

The man was working along the Palmetto Expressway, near Northwest South River Drive, when he fell about 15 to 20 feet.

Pieces of wood could be seen hanging from where he fell and littering the ground around him.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to the scene and the man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The worker’s condition remains unknown.

No traffic delays have resulted from the incident.

