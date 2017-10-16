NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker had to be taken to the hospital after she was injured on the job, Monday.

Officials said the worker tripped and fell at a construction site along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 163rd Street in North Miami Beach.

Video shows fire crews inside the building taking the worker away on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

The worker suffered a leg injury and was taken to a nearby hospital.

