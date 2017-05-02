Construction worker falls 3 stories from Miami high-rise

MIAMI (WSVN) - A construction worker was rushed to the hospital after falling at least three stories from a building in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the construction site near Southeast Third Street and Third Avenue, around 7 a.m., Tuesday.

According to officials, the worker fell from the 35th floor of the building. Firefighters had to carry the man down several flights of stairs before being able to put him in an elevator.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where the worker could be seen being wheeled out of the building in a stretcher.

The worker was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

