Construction crews rupture gas line, closes road along Palmetto

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A section of Milam Dairy Road has been closed down due to a gas leak, Thursday afternoon.

7’s Skyforce HD flew over the scene, near the Palmetto Expressway, along Northwest 12th Street and 79th Avenue, as officials tended to the gas line rupture.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police, along with crews from the gas company are on the scene.

Officials have cleared the area and have blocked Milam Dairy Road from 72nd Avenue west to 79th Avenue, along Northwest 12th Avenue.

A machine along the Dolphin Expressway was in the process of putting in pines underground when it struck the six-inch gas main. That’s when gas began to come up out of the ground.

Crews are currently looking for a valve to shut the gas down.

No evacuations, no injuries or bad traffic was caused due to the incident.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.