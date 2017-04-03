Construction crew accidentally cuts gas line

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas line leaked in Fort Lauderdale, Monday morning, and fire officials know who caused it.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a gas line was accidentally cut by a construction crew near Southeast 20th Street and 21st Avenue.

The construction crew secured the area until hazmat crews arrived to the scene.

The leak was capped soon after.

