Congresswoman releases statement regarding Miami Gardens soldier killed in Niger

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Congresswoman Frederica Wilson released a statement, Saturday, in response to reports suggesting U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson may have been held captive in Niger by Islamic State militants.

According to the statement, Wilson had received a classified briefing in regards to the ambush in Niger, during which Johnson and three other soldiers were killed.

“I am not at liberty to discuss the details of what I was told, but I did ask several questions about the incident,” said Wilson, who was briefed Tuesday. “How was Sgt. Johnson killed? Did his death occur while he was engaged in combat against the Islamist militants, or did they capture and execute him? Has an autopsy been done, and if so, what were the results?”

Wilson said she was told the investigation has remained ongoing, however, in light of recent reports surrounding the Miami Gardens resident’s death, she is now demanding more answers.

“I was surprised to wake up and read so many of the horrific details in the Washington Post, the Miami Herald and other leading publications,” she said. “I am very concerned about the mysterious circumstances surrounding Sgt. Johnson’s death, and I need and want answers now.”

According to The Washington Post, villagers in Africa who found the soldier’s body said he had been shot in the back of the head, and his wrists were bound behind his back.

The injuries suggest Johnson may have been held captive, presumably by Islamic State militants, according to the report.

A U.S. military official said Johnson’s body appeared viciously battered, but denied that his hands were bound when his body was received by officials.

Johnson and three other other soldiers were ambushed in October.

