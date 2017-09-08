Confusion amid open/closed shelters in Miami-Dade County

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several buses filled with people searching for an open shelter have ended up at a Miami-Dade school that was recently classified as a shelter and is already full.

G. Holmes Braddok High School was not originally classified as a shelter. However, a long line of people waited outside to take refuge, Friday afternoon.

7News spoke with a few people who said they had gone to a shelter that was full. They said the Red Cross at that shelter told them to go to Braddock High School.

Several county buses could be seen lined up and filled with people who evacuated their homes. They have been making multiple stops, going from one shelter to another with no luck. They said that every time they went to a shelter, it was at full capacity.

One woman told 7News that she went to four different shelter locations before arriving at Braddock High School. Within an hour, Braddock was at full capacity, officials said.

According to one bus driver, the National Guard at one shelter directed him to a different shelter, which ended up being full. He said the National Guard sent him to another shelter, which was also full. The bus driver said a National Guard member then sent him with a bus full of people to Braddock High School.

It appears that there is a disconnect in conversations between possibly the county and some of the volunteers, Red Cross or National Guard who are running the shelters.

Miami-Dade County Public School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said this issue needs to be tightened up.

“We opened this shelter based on the county request, manned and staffed by the National Guard at 2 o’clock. That was the opening time, but we could not wait,” Carvalho said. “There were people out in the sun, and we made an executive decision, even without the appropriate staff from the National Guard to let people in, get them in the air conditioning, get them some food and water.”

If you’re planning to stay in South Florida during Hurricane Irma, you can see what shelters are available here.

