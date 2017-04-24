Confirmation of 4 Florida agency heads going to Senate floor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The confirmation of four agency heads in Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s administration will be headed to the Senate floor.

The Ethics and Elections Committee on Monday voted in support of the confirmations of Jeffrey Bragg as Secretary of Elderly Affairs, Dr. Celeste Philip as Surgeon General, Justin Senior as Secretary of Health Care Administration and Glenn Sutphin as Director of Department of Veterans Affairs.

All four are expected to be approved by the full Senate.

Last year, Dr. John Armstrong had to resign as Surgeon General, marking the first time since 1995 that an agency head had lost his job by not being confirmed. It also marked the first time since 1975 that a governor and Legislature of the same party were at odds over a confirmation.

