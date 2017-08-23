Condo manager suspected of pocketing building repair money

MIAMI (WSVN) - A condo manager has been arrested for allegedly pocketing money that was supposed to be used for repair work.

According to officials, condo manager Donovan Staley kept the repair money that was to be used at Admirals Port Condo in Aventura.

It is alleged Staley upped a quote given to him by a contractor to do electrical work at the building.

Miami-Dade state attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said, “It seems that Donovan alleged to exploit an emergency technical situation at the condo, which required a quick repair, by adding $6,000 to the real cost of that repair, into his pocket.”

Staley now faces charges including organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

