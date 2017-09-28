Computerized sketch released of Pembroke Pines man accused of luring teens

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a new computerized composite sketch of a man who, they said, has tried to lure several teenagers in Pembroke Pines into his car.

This latest incident happened very close to the Pembroke Pines Police Department, near Northwest 96th Avenue and Pines Boulevard, early Monday morning.

Investigators said someone fitting the description drove up to young people, usually girls, and either asked for directions or asked to use their cellphone.

In the latest incident, the driver asked a boy if he needed to charge his cellphone. The victim was waiting for his school bus when he was approached by the subject. The boy walked away, and the driver left the scene.

Police said this latest development follows three prior separate incidents where a male driver tried to lure teenage girls near 8400 NW 19th St., 12105 Pembroke Road and in the area of Northwest Sixth Street and 85th Avenue.

In each case, police said, the teens walked away.

If you recognize this man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

