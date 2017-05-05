Company wins in court, helps pave way for healthcare reimbursements

MIAMI (WSVN) - A company may have paved the way for billions of dollars in healthcare reimbursements

A court granted MSP Recovery class-certification status under the Medicare Secondary Payer Law. This marks the second win for the healthcare recovery company.

The class certification status makes them the only company in the U.S. to achieve certification of a class-action lawsuit on behalf of medicare advantage organizations.

This paves the way for MSP to recover billions of dollars in reimbursements from primary payers, like automobile insurers who were expected to pay medical claims.

“We were able to do something that no one has been able to do before, and in the process, we realize this is the tip of the iceberg,” said MSP Recovery founder John H. Ruiz. “There’s so much more to discover and recover as it pertains to these improper payments.”

“The impact of this win is one that will affect every single one of us,” said MSP Recovery Law Firm employee Frank Quesada. “Health plans finally able to recover those billions that they were paying out improperly. What this means is more money to provide for medical care.”

These landmark legal wins are expected to recover double-damage reimbursements for the nation’s health insurance plans, which help replenish medicare and social security for all Americans.

