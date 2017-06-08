Company donates 100,000 pounds of sand to South Florida flood victims

MIAMI (WSVN) - A concrete mixing company announced they will donate thousands of pounds in sand for those affected by the South Florida floods.

According to a spokesperson, Ready Mix, a concrete and pumping company, will donate 100,000 pounds of sand and 1,000 bags of sand for those dealing with flooding after heavy rain in parts of South Florida.

The company said once they run out of bags, residents should bring their own.

Ready mix is expected to handout sand at 11 a.m. today at 7301 NW 47th St.

For more information, click here or call 305-591-8088.

