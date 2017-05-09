Community support continues for 2 officers; student honored for helping 1

MIAMI (WSVN) - Blood drives continue, Tuesday, as a Miami community lends a hand to two hospitalized police officers injured in crashes. Meanwhile, one young student is being honored for directly helping one of the officers at the scene of his crash.

A line of people were seen waiting outside Miami Police Headquarters to donate blood to the officers who were injured. Oneblood had not one, but two donation buses, which will be there until 6 p.m. or later, Tuesday.

At Miami-Dade Police Department Headquarters, located at 9105 N.W. 25th St. in Doral, the blood drive has been extended until 8 p.m.

Other locations, which will stay open until 3 p.m. are:

Miami-Dade Police Department South District (10800 S.W. 211th St.)

Miami-Dade Police Department Northwest District (5975 Miami Lakes Drive East)

Miami-Dade Police Department Northside District (799 N.W. 81st St.)

“It’s a very dangerous job, and I think that the community appreciates what we do,” said Miami Police Maj. Manuel Morales, “so it’s our turn to show them that we appreciate the sacrifice the officers made.”

P.K. Klein, who attended the blood drive, said she was willing to do anything to help. “Anything that you can do to help them out, to do their jobs better, I think is really important,” said Klein.

Two separate crashes took place less than 24 hours apart, Sunday and Monday, that put Miami-Dade Police Maj. Ricky Carter and Miami Police Officer Carlos Gomez in the hospital.

Gomez sustained leg and head injuries in a crash, Monday, near Northwest Second Avenue and 29th Street, in Miami. Police said he was responding in emergency mode to a priority call when he collided with a black Mazda, sending the cruiser barreling into a building.

Paramedics transported Gomez to the hospital in critical condition.

“I wanna tell them to hang on, that we’re right behind you,” said Morales. “We’re with you, and we wish you a speedy recovery.”

Carter lost his leg when he crashed his personal motorcycle on Interstate 75, Sunday, while off-duty. He was on his way to a charity event at the time.

“I know Major Carter because he’s a fine member of our community,” said Miami Police officer Kenia Fallat on Tuesday. “But he was always there. He’s always been there for the community.”

However, Carter’s life might have been saved thanks to 17-year-old Thalia Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said she was on her way to the Hialeah Fire Station for a ride-along, Sunday, when she came across the incident involving Carter. She ran towards him and said her first responder training at Westland Hialeah Senior High School came into play.

“He had a low level of responsiveness,” said Rodriguez. “He wasn’t talking back to me, but his eyes were open, and he was looking at me, obviously in shock.”

Another good Samaritan who turned out to be a nurse also stopped to help Carter. “I told her, ‘Do you have a tourniquet,'” said Rodriguez. “She’s like, ‘Yeah, let me see if I have a tourniquet.’ She ran to her car and brought back a belt, and we both put it on his leg, so we did stop the bleeding.”

“Talk about putting school to work into action,” said Westland Hialeah Senior High principal Giovanna Blanco. “It’s very important for our community to know that these programs do exist because we’re not only educating our students with the basics of math, science and social studies, but we’re also training them to become productive citizens in our community.”

Miami-Dade Superintendent of Schools Alberto Carvalho presented Rodriguez with a certificate of achievement, Tuesday, for her heroic acts. “This is the contagious nature of doing something right and something good,” said Carvalho, “so she’s going to ride with me downtown and participate with me for the kickoff of our blood drive.”

Rodriguez said she hopes to meet Carter and plans to move to Tallahassee after she graduates, next month, to continue learning how to save lives.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.