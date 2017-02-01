Community speaks out after 15-year-old killed in shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community is speaking out after a 15-year-old was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue officials responded to the scene, near Northwest Sixth Avenue and 105th Street, just after 6:15 p.m., Tuesday. Fifteen-year-old Callisto Logan was reportedly walking down the street when a car approached him and someone inside the vehicle opened fire.

“Five, five shots,” said witness Rene Aguilar. “I’m feeling sad. In this neighborhood, never happen before.”

The shooting took place next to Aguilar’s home. “We see the guy bleeding in the leg,” he said. “We don’t see him bleeding on his body. When the police came, and they cut the T-shirt, then you see they shot him in the body.”

Logan’s family was seen outside the Ryder Trauma Center grieving over their loss. “He never gave us any problems here,” said Jan Mann Opportunity School North’s Principal Samuel Johnson.

Logan attended Jan Mann Opportunity School before the shooting. “It’s a sad situation,” said Johnson. “Our hearts go out to the family.”

Gil Nieves lives next door to the Logan family and said the 15-year-old was nice teenager. “He’s a good kid,” said Nieves. “He’s just a normal teenager, you know? Ride his bike, plays football in the street.”

Jeannette Aviles, a friend of Logan, said the violence must end. “They need to stop all this killing,” she said. “Put the guns down and enjoy life, live life. They’re too young!”

Police said the only clue they have is the suspected gunman’s vehicle is dark-colored.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

