Community Love Fest in Overtown spreads holiday hope with food, toys for families

MIAMI (WSVN) - In the spirit of giving and spreading hope for the holidays, two organizations helped families in Overtown, Saturday.

Sisters In Spirit South Florida and Community Work Training Program hosted an event called Community Love Fest — providing people with a catered lunch, good music and a good time.

7’s Lorena Estrada and Omar Lewis were also at the event.

“It means a lot,” said one woman. “It means that, you know, there’s other people out there that really care about the community, and I’m glad to see that the community did respond and not let just these things go to other people.”

Families were also allowed to take food home. They were also given clothing and some toys for the kids.

