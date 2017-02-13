Community leaders, local residents participate in immigration hunger strike

MIAMI (WSVN) - A community is coming together to for a hunger strike as a response to what they said is an injustice done by a South Florida mayor.

Several Miami-Dade community members believe Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez betrayed those in South Florida by complying with President Donald Trump’s executive order against immigrant communities.

Now, religious and immigration leaders alike are protesting by banding together at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Coconut Grove. Instead of holding up signs at this protest, demonstrators have instead been giving their personal testimonies at the church.

Protesters will be fasting throughout the week before Friday’s County Commission hearing on ICE detainers. They are hoping this hunger strike will highlight Gimenez’s actions and how it can impact the community.

