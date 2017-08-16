Community helps restore home of World War II veteran

MIAMI (WSVN) - A World War II veteran received a helping hand from several South Florida organizations that renovated his home.

Veteran Charles Adderly’s home is as old as the 93-year-old veteran himself.

“Born and raised in Miami. This is my home,” he said.

Adderly enlisted himself in the army in 1943. He fought in Normandy and was there for D-Day.

“It’s something that, from my exposure and experience, I can never forget,” he said.

The former soldier continued his life in Miami and said his house could use a little help. That’s when several organizations stepped up.

“At the moment I came in it was easy to be aware that it wasn’t just the roof that needed to be replaced. The roof had caused leaks in several rooms; those leaks caused mold,” said Vanessa Pena of Volunteers of America. “There isn’t centralized A/C in the home, so the mold grows and the humidity is extremely high in certain parts of the home.”

Restoring the home won’t be an easy task, according to Pena.

“This is the largest concern,” she said, gesturing to a large hole in the roof over Adderly’s living room, “and this room kind of depicts it all.”

Rebuilding Miami-Dade also joined the project.

“We have a very strong veterans renovation program. We’ve already helped over 15 veterans this year, 20 last year, and we’re hoping to do even more,” Travis Renthal of Rebuilding Miami-Dade said.

Pena said, “Through the community we’ve been able to come together, and we have the landscaping that has been donated, the roof that will be covered through Home Depot, and the mold company that has already been selected. However, there are still things that remain.”

Despite all the work that still needs to be done to his home, Adderly said he couldn’t be more thankful for everyone’s help.

“I’ve never, in my 93 years of life, have ever had this kind of love, care, concern and support from the mass of people that has now presently come forward and introduced them to become a part of me.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help restore Adderly’s home. To make a donation, click here.

