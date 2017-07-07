Community donates equipment after church burglary

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida church has received an outpouring of support days after it was burglarized.

Several people donated musical equipment to Miracles Through Prayer and Faith Ministries in Pembroke Pines, Friday, after they heard on 7News that thieves had stolen about $10,000 worth of equipment.

“It’s an awesome day,” said Pastor Earl Richards. “God came through, and I knew he would have come through but not so speedily thanks to Channel 7.”

The community came together to help install donated speaker boxes and amplifiers.

A Miami pastor said he wanted to give hope to Richards and the church after he heard that thousands of dollars worth of equipment had been stolen Tuesday morning.

“When you guys covered the story the first time … almost like he needed hope at that moment and we were able to provide that hope for him,” said Pastor AJ of Fushion Church. “We had this stuff that we updated a year ago, and we said, ‘You know what? My brother could use this stuff. We just have this laying around.’ And here we are.”

The theft was a huge loss for this small Caribbean church because music is very important to their worship.

“It’s very unfortunate, you know, that people would come into the church,” said Richards. “When you steal things anywhere it’s wrong, but coming to church to steal things in the church. You’re stealing from God.”

Richards told 7News the burglars used a rock to shatter the glass on the front door and got in.

“We have about four different kinds of amplifiers. We have a CD deck, we have a mixer, we have bass guitars, a bass amplifier, lead amplifier. They took about eight or nine different items, which amounts to close to $10,000,” said Richards.

Though he was overwhelmed with gratitude from the generous donations, Richards still encourages the thieves to bring back the stolen instruments.

“If you’re watching right now, just bring back what you have stolen,” he said. “Confess your sins to the Lord Jesus Christ, and He will forgive you.”

If you have any information on this church burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

