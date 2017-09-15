Community comes together for Feeding South Florida’s relief efforts

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – Feeding South Florida and WSVN have continued their mission to feed those left devastated by Hurricane Irma as more South Floridians aid in relief efforts.

Volunteers worked tirelessly as they continued to pack food for the organization in Pembroke Park, Friday.

The food is headed for those in the most need after the storm.

“In the Keys, we’re really trying to get families back on their feet, trying to get them back in their homes — if they have a home,” said Pack Valdez of Feeding South Florida. “We’re trying to get them somewhere where they can have at least food and water.”

Children, still out of school due to the hurricane, have continued to help get supplies ready for families.

“We’re here because people really need us after the hurricane,” said student Joseph Torviso. “We’re grateful for what we have — electricity, food, water — and some people don’t have that.”

Members of Miami FC took a break from the soccer field to put in work at the warehouse.

“We represent the city. We’re ambassadors in the city, and we all felt like it was a responsibility that we carry to come down and get involved in helping out the community,” said player Michael Lahoud.

WSVN also gave back by donating $100,000 to Feeding South Florida and the hurricane relief.

Every bit of help made it possible for the organization to help as many Floridians as possible.

Organizers at Feeding South Florida said the effort still needs more volunteers, as well as funds to pay for gas and drivers for their trucks. If you would like to volunteer, click here.

If you would like to make a donation to Feeding South Florida, click here.

