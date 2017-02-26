Community appreciation dinner held by Muslim Organizations Coalition

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization celebrated important members of the community, Saturday night.

The Coalition of South Florida Muslim Organizations held its 7th annual community appreciation dinner in Miami.

Among those honored — Judge Norman Herring, Miami-Dade Professor Randall Kaufman and Miami-Dade County Community Relations Chair Rene Diaz.

Guests were treated to a keynote address from FIU Professor of Medicine, Dr. Pedro Greer Jr.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.