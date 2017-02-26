Community appreciation dinner held by Muslim Organizations Coalition

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization celebrated important members of the community, Saturday night.

The Coalition of South Florida Muslim Organizations held its 7th annual community appreciation dinner in Miami.

Among those honored — Judge Norman Herring, Miami-Dade Professor Randall Kaufman and Miami-Dade County Community Relations Chair Rene Diaz.

Guests were treated to a keynote address from FIU Professor of Medicine, Dr. Pedro Greer Jr.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus