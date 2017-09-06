Comcast to open 137,000 Wi-Fi hotspots for Hurricane Irma

(WSVN) - Comcast has announced that they will open open thousands of Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots to Florida residents to help stay connected through Hurricane Irma.

According to Comcast, 137,000 Wi-Fi hotspots will be available to both XFinity customers and non-Xfinity customers.

For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, click here.

Once in range of a hotspot, select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots, then launch a browser to use the internet.

Xfinity internet customers will be able to sign in with their usernames and password. Non-Xfinity customers have to visit the “Not an Xfinity Internet Customer” section on the sign-in page.

Non-customers will be able to renew their session every two hours through Sept. 15.

